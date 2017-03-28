Stock Market Why New Market Volatility Shouldn’t Scare You

All of a sudden, market volatility is back.

After being in the 10-to-13 range since the calendar flipped to 2017, the Volatility S&P 500 (VIX) spiked to the high 14s to open the week, its highest point since Election Day. The VIX is a measure of Wall Street uncertainty, which is why it’s also known as the “investor fear gauge.” And right now, there’s more fear on Wall Street than there has been since Donald Trump won the election.

Last Friday’s failed TrumpCare vote has certainly contributed to the uncertainty, as some investors are viewing it as a sign that his other big-ticket initiatives—namely corporate tax cuts—might meet similar roadblocks. But the spike in market volatility dates back to early last week, so this is about more than just Trump alone.

Sagging investor sentiment is part of the equation. Only 41% of analysts are bullish right now, matching a 2017 low. Whether that’s due to concerns over Trump policies, the latest Fed rate hike or stocks’ high valuations is unclear. What’s clear is that there is some real concern on Wall Street for the first time in nearly five months.

Stocks had their worst week of 2017 last week, though that’s not saying much considering how few interruptions there have been to the ongoing rally since the inauguration. They were down again on Monday, which could mean we’re in for another bad week. But let’s put the current decline in its proper context.

On March 1, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high of 2,395. It dipped as low as 2,322 in yesterday’s morning trading, a week after closing at 2,373. So, that’s a dropoff of 3% in four weeks, though most of those losses have occurred in the past week. A 3% decline isn’t reason to panic, especially not when the starting point was a record high.

For further solace, look at this chart of the VIX and S&P 500 over the past 200 trading days.

You’ll notice that the VIX has had some wild swings during that nine-month timeframe, spiking as much as 70% after the Brexit vote last June and 65% right before the presidential election in November. The most stocks fell amid those big jumps in market volatility was 5%. And each time, stocks took only a few days to recover before motoring higher than before.

So, this latest volatility-driven dip could be temporary—at least if it follows the pattern of the last nine months. And though the VIX is at its highest level since the election, it’s still pretty low compared to the spikes in November (to 22.5), September (to 18) and last June (to 25). None of those VIX spikes lasted very long—in each case, the VIX was lower than it was pre-spike within a month.

The latest escalation in stock market volatility is just a week old. Give it a couple more weeks. If the VIX isn’t back below 12 by, say, Tax Day, then it might time to start selling stocks. Right now, this looks like another passing storm similar to others we’ve seen since the Brexit vote.

What makes this storm seem a bit more ominous is how long it’s been since we’ve had a volatile market. But even the most ominous looking storm can pass without doing much damage.

Recent market history tells us the damage will again be minimal this time around. Stay tuned.