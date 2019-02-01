Positive Market Action | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses yet another week of positive market action, with the major indexes scoring new recovery highs, more leading stocks consolidating properly and/or breaking out and a general lack of selling pressure. There are a few reasons to think a rest period could come soon, but the overall evidence continues to improve, and Mike highlights a variety of names that are setting up nicely for higher prices.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More