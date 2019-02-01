Stock Market

Positive Market Action | Cabot Weekly Review

February 1, 2019|by
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses yet another week of positive market action, with the major indexes scoring new recovery highs, more leading stocks consolidating properly and/or breaking out and a general lack of selling pressure. There are a few reasons to think a rest period could come soon, but the overall evidence continues to improve, and Mike highlights a variety of names that are setting up nicely for higher prices.

