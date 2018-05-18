Stock Market Positive State of the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor looks at the state of the market, which is positive, but not enthusiastically so. The S&P, the Dow and the Nasdaq are all above their 25- and 50-day moving averages, but they are still in their recent trading ranges and not moving much. The situation in the emerging markets is similar, although China is a little stronger. Paul gives a few stocks that are his favorites in this kind of tepid market, which is stocks that are hitting new highs. When markets don’t have a lot of energy, a stock hitting new highs is a great antidote, although you may want to keep your investments small to begin with.

