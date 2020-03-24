Stock Market 16 Positives to Celebrate as Stocks Hopefully Near a Bottom

It’s time to take a break from the bad news, and find some rays of light and humor amidst the non-stop coronavirus worries and market declines. Below are my positives as well as some sarcasm about the market and life to help take your mind off everything else that’s going on in the world and the stock market.

*In the weeks/months to come we will celebrate amazing breakthroughs in the pharmaceutical and biotech fields as the leading companies in these sectors have collaborated like never before, and have worked tirelessly to beat coronavirus.

*The only recession we speak of in my house is the recession of my hairline the last three weeks.

*The only depression we speak of in the Cabot office is in reference to fellow Cabot analyst Mike Cintolo’s moods this upcoming football season while he weeps watching his beloved Tom Brady quarterbacking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

*Options traders celebrated puts success in the last month, including my Cabot Options Trader subscribers after our April puts were closed for a profit of over 450% as the market fell apart.

*Close talkers finally have finally been shamed into giving others six feet of personal space/social distance.

*Lower interest rates will likely spark a refinancing boom

*Cabot analysts went super defensive early in the sell-off, sold aggressively, and refused to buy the dip, as the market declined.

*Now that all activities are cancelled, we have more time to read books that have been sitting on our nightstands collecting dust (I recommend The Spy and The Traitor, by Ben Macintyre).

*Investors were reminded that there is no reward without risk and occasional pain.

*The low price of gasoline at the pump will help the consumer.

*My parents finally mastered FaceTime so that they could entertain our kids for 30 minutes here and there so my wife and I could get some work done without being interrupted.

*My kids were thirsting for projects to keep them busy so I set up a Mintz family stock market challenge where we are competing to see who will make the most money in the market until school re-starts (I’m firmly in fourth place … out of four).

*Nine months from now we can expect a surge in babies being born .. though this boom may also coincide with a dramatic rise in divorces (do we have proper divorce court infrastructure for this surge?).

*Cabot analysts have found stock stars that have held up beautifully including Tyler Laundon of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential’s pick of Everbridge (EVBG) that is trading near a new all-time high and Mike Cintolo of Cabot Growth Investor, which owns Teladoc (TDOC), also near a new high.

*There’s plenty of time to sample a new cocktail concoction to drink away the cabin fever. Here’s a recipe from the aforementioned Mike Cintolo:

Curacao Cooler

1.25 shots of Dark Rum

1 shot Cointreau

0.75 shots of lime juice

Shake with ice

Pour over ice in a highball glass

Top with club soda (probably 1/3 of drink will be club soda)

Now make another!

*Should a solution to the virus come soon, central bankers around the globe will have flushed the system with quantitative easing money that could spark a V-shaped economic recovery.

Hopefully we are nearing the nadir of negative headlines and market declines, and we will look back on these volatile times for our country and the stock market as the buying opportunity of a lifetime for investors.