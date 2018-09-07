Pullback and Consolidation | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, talks about what was an interesting week, with some sharp selling in leading stocks for part of it before a nice rally on Friday. Overall, this pullback and consolidation could go on for a bit, but the majority of evidence is bullish and most leading stocks are simply pulling back after big runs. Thus, Mike’s still optimistic, then, and he dives into a handful of leaders that are at or close to tempting entry points.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More