Putting Some Money to Work | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the market’s continued good vibes—this was the fourth week in a row of constructive action, which Mike believes bodes well for the intermediate- to longer-term. That said, he’s still watching for the intermediate-term trend to turn up (could happen early next week) and thus is holding cash, but with the evidence turning positive, putting some money to work is advised.
