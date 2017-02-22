Stock Market Q4 Earnings Season By the Numbers

The U.S. stock market keeps humming along, methodically pushing to new record heights on almost a daily basis the last couple of weeks. Many attribute it to the Trump presidency, which for all its turmoil and dysfunction is still viewed on Wall Street as being business-friendly. But stocks have also been propped up by a strong fourth-quarter earnings season.

Though not every company has reported its fourth-quarter earnings results yet, the 82% of S&P 500 companies that have reported haven’t disappointed. Those companies have grown earnings year over year by an average of 4.6%, which barring a total collapse among the remaining 18% that haven’t reported would mark the first time large-cap companies have grown profits in back-to-back quarters in nearly two years.

Key Earnings Season Numbers

Here are some other encouraging numbers from the current earnings season, courtesy of market research firm FactSet:

Eight. That’s the number of sectors, out of 11, that have reported year-over-year earnings growth in Q4, with utilities, real estate and financials leading the way—which, incidentally, has been good for utilities stocks, housing stocks and REITs, and financial stocks. Meanwhile, 10 of the 11 sectors have grown sales year over year, by an average of 5%. Speaking of which…

5%. That’s the highest quarterly sales growth among S&P 500 companies since the first quarter of 2012 (5.3%)—nearly five years!

80%. That’s the percentage of companies in the information technology and health care sectors that have beaten consensus earnings estimates thus far.

19.9%. That’s the average year-over-year earnings growth rate among utilities, the highest of any sector. Real estate companies are a distant second, at 14.2% earnings growth.

9.6% and 7.4%. Those are analysts’ earnings and sales growth estimates, respectively, for the first quarter. In other words, analysts expect large-cap profit growth to more than double in the next earnings season. For perspective, this time three months ago analysts were projecting 3.2% earnings growth in Q4. So far, companies have managed to exceed those expectations by almost 50%.

Perhaps the most important earnings-related number is this: since Q4 earnings season began the second week of January, the S&P 500 is up more than 4%. Again, a lot of that could be Trump, since most of those gains have occurred since he was sworn into office on January 20. But the impressive earnings results have undoubtedly helped extend the Trump Rally that began the day after he was elected.

Decade-High Valuations a Potential Headwind

To be sure, not all the numbers from this earnings season have been so rosy. Only 66% of companies have beaten earnings estimates, below the one-year average (71%) and five-year average (67%). Telecoms bombed, reporting a collective earnings decline of nearly 29% thus far. And with a forward P/E of 17.6, the S&P 500 is trading at its highest valuation since 2004. To value stock investors, that’s a major red flag.

To growth investors, however, this rally is just the beginning of a what Cabot’s Mike Cintolo calls a “new bull market.” If the next earnings season is as good as analysts are anticipating, stocks could have plenty more room to grow regardless of how high valuations get.