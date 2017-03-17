Remain Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses a couple of the yellow flags he’s been seeing in the market, and while the picture looks better since the Fed’s rate decision on Wednesday, he still would like to see how the broad market handles itself in the days ahead. That said, Mike remains overall bullish because the trends are up and he makes it a point to say he’s seeing far more that he likes in the market than otherwise. He highlights one group that appears to be emerging from a three-year rest period and talks about many names that are consolidating tightly after big-volume advances. Stocks discussed: ITB, VEEV, ON, OLED, SQ, PAYC, AAOI.
