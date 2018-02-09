Stock Market Resilient Growth Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader takes a deep dive into the market’s recent plunge, relaying the facts of what’s happened and revealing what the odds favor for the short-, intermediate- and longer-term (as well as some tips on the best way to handle your stocks). Surprisingly, Mike isn’t having trouble filling his Watch List with resilient growth stocks and recent earnings winners, and he rifles through a bunch that have a shot at being leaders of the next upturn.

