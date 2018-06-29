Resilient Growth Stocks to Watch | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader talks about the overall evidence of the market and leading stocks (still mostly bullish), but recognizes that the recent selloff did show some abnormal action in many areas. Overall, Mike is leaning bullish, but is mostly watching and waiting for the market to show its hand. That said, he’s still seeing plenty of resilient growth stocks, and he runs through a bunch of them that should do well once the buyers step up.
