Stock Market 6 Charts to Help You Have a Merry Christmas

Everyone needs a wise old uncle or aunt to guide them through life. For me, it’s Uncle Dick, who is 94 years old and still enjoying life.

Dick was a businessman before he retired. He ran a chain of coin-op laundromats. And he did well, but his greatest interest was always people, and the way they think.

Many decades ago at a Thanksgiving dinner, perhaps when I was in my 20s, I remember him saying, “What you think is what you’ll get.”

It didn’t make sense to me then. In fact, it sounded kind of kooky. But that’s because I didn’t have his perspective, and the wisdom to know that one’s thoughts actually do drive their actions and therefore their results.

Dick thought positively and he achieved positive results.

When he turned 90, we had a big party. And he commented on the pessimism that so many people feel about the future.

“It’s easy to be discouraged,” he said. “Anyone can be discouraged.”

But Dick was never discouraged, and as I’ve aged, I’ve worked to embrace his attitude as well. It works. Positive thoughts lead to positive actions lead to positive outcomes.

Admittedly, the modern world doesn’t make it easy to think positive thoughts. Uncle Dick realized that. But there are ways to deal with it. One way is ignore a lot of the bad news—especially news about things you have no control over.

Personally, I never watch TV news, and I never watch TV ads—except during the Super Bowl. (Instead I read my news, which means I can turn the page whenever I want.)

Another way to get more positive thoughts into your life is to focus on the good news. So today I’m going to give you some, with six charts recently published by CEO magazine—and originally sourced from “Our World in Data”. https://ourworldindata.org/

Take a look.

Six Encouraging Charts

Over the past 200 years, the number of people in the world living in extreme poverty has shrunk dramatically—from 94% to 10%—and it continues to fall at a very fast rate.

Over the past 200 years, the number of people in the world with a basic education has climbed from 17% to 86%—and it continues to climb.

Over the past 200 years, the number of people in the world who are literate has risen from 12% to 85%—and continues to rise.

Over the past 200 years, the number of people in the world living in a democracy has risen from 1% (!) to 56%—and the main trend remains up (though the past decade has been challenging).

Over the past 200 years, the number of people in the world vaccinated against diptheria, pertussis and tetanus has risen from 0% to 86%—and continues to rise.

Over the past 200 years, the number of children dying before they are 5 years old has fallen from 43% to 4%—and continues to fall.

Bottom ljne: long-term global trends are good.

And then there’s the stock market.

Long-Term Stock Chart is Positive Too

Here’s a chart showing the progress of the S&P Composite since 1900.

Yes, there are serious corrections from time to time, but the long-term trend is up, and as long as the world continues to improve, the long-term trend will continue to be up.

So, on this Christmas Day, I hope that this message helps you adopt a more positive attitude as well. It’s the simplest way to make your life better.

And a positive attitude can also help when it comes to selecting growth stocks.

People who are discouraged and fearful are reluctant to buy growth stocks; they focus too much on the risks. But people who are optimistic and positive look at growth stocks and imagine success. And like my Uncle Dick, they often find it.

For example, last week I added a hot little medical technology stock named Insulet (PODD) to my Cabot Stock of the Week portfolio.

Insulet has developed an insulin delivery system for diabetics that is easier than anything else out there. Revenues are growing fast (up 28% in the latest quarter). And while the company is not yet profitable—it’s been spending heavily on development—trends are good. Eventually, the recurring nature of insulin delivery will ensure a steady (and growing) stream of revenue to the company.

As for the stock, it looks like this.

Since gapping up on November 3 in response to an excellent third quarter earnings report, the stock has been consolidating its gain, building a base that will eventually serve as a platform to launch the stock to new highs.

Pessimists, of course, will focus on the fact that the company is not yet earning money, or that there are bigger, better-funded competitors. (Those are the same arguments I heard when I recommended Amazon (AMZN) back in 1998.)

But the stock’s action is singing a different tune. It tells me that growing numbers of investors believe in this little company.

To get the full story, click here.