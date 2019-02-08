Stock Market VIDEO: Solid Entry Points | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the market’s recent pullback, which finally arrived after six weeks of strong action. Further dips are possible, but Mike sees lots of “normal” action to this point, and with the intermediate-term trend still solidly up, he’s thinking dips will provide solid entry points for a variety of leaders.

Get It While It’s Hot! Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Wall Street’s Best Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.