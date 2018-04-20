Stock Market Some Stocks are Hitting New Highs | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader talks about the general improvement in the market’s evidence, with the major indexes building on their gains, some stocks poking into new high ground and many setting up. It’s encouraging, but to this point, the market still has yet to confirm a new intermediate-term uptrend and few stocks are racing away on the upside. Thus, Mike thinks it’s best to stay relatively cautious — some new buying is fine, but smaller positions (and holding some cash) still makes sense as we wait for the bulls to truly take control.

