Stock Market The Stock Market’s Rebound | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader discusses the market’s rebound from the vicious Nasdaq and growth stock selling in recent days. His overall advice, though, hasn’t changed much—he’s still leaning bullish, but stresses that it’s important to take things on a stock-by-stock basis. Mike reviews some popular leading stocks that look iffy in the short- and intermediate-term, and also presents his usual batch of strong, resilient performers, including a couple of new leaders in the retail and financial fields.

