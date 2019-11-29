Stock Market 6 Stock Market Thoughts As You Digest Your Turkey

Stock market thoughts for this long weekend include big-picture market observations and examples of buyable stocks.

Well, it’s Thanksgiving weekend, so let’s start with the most important topic there is: What cocktail should you enjoy while you’re relaxing this long weekend? One that I brought to my sister’s house for Thanksgiving and I highly recommend is a version of a Casablanca—it’s not overly strong (at least the way I make it) and has a nice balance between sweet and tartness. Plus, it’s simple to make.

I actually mentioned it last December when I made a few for Christmas, and it’s grown on me since. To make it, you want to combine ice with the following:

-2.5 ounces of white rum (doesn’t have to be fancy, but knock yourself out if you want)

-Just shy of 1 ounce of lime juice (not sweetened—just regular lime juice)

-1 ounce of Cointreau

-0.5 ounce or so of maraschino cherry juice (if you’re taking it out of the jar, which I do, I suggest spending money for higher-quality cherries like Stonewall Kitchen or even Luxardo)

This Stock is on Track to Hand You 100% Gains This Year We’ve identified a stock that’s pretty darn near perfect and one of the easiest doubles we’ve seen this year. However, 9 out of 10 investors have never heard of it and will miss out on this locked-in opportunity. Find out the full story and why it’s our No. 1 Stock. For details, click here.

Then you shake the hell out of it and pour it into a glass with a bunch of ice. (I tend to use a lowball glass but whatever works.) Then, I usually add maybe three ounces or so of sparkling water (or club soda) to cut it. It should be a nice light pink color and is beloved by men and women alike.

The great part about this drink is that it’s easy to tweak—if you like it a little sweeter, add a touch more cherry juice. Prefer sour? Add more lime juice. And, of course, you can cut it more/less with the sparkling water. The way I make it above, each” batch” should probably make a bit more than two drinks depending how much sparkling water you use.

And to think I give away this valuable advice for free! (Kidding. Sort of.) Enjoy! And as always, feel free to pass along any favorite holiday cocktails you make, too—I’m always looking to add to my collection!

Six Stock Market Thoughts

As for the market, I’ll keep it brief since we’re all in R&R mode right now. But I did want to pass along a few random thoughts, observations and pieces of advice for you to chew on over the weekend.