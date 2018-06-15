Stock Market Stocks in Strong Uptrends | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor says that there’s no doubt that the developed markets are in an intermediate-term uptrend. Emerging markets aren’t quite so healthy, but Chinese stocks are powering ahead strongly. It’s a little concerning that the VIX is so low, indicating that investors aren’t very fearful at all, but Paul still trusts the main timing signal from the market. After a lengthy plug for the Cabot Wealth Summit, Paul looks at a list of stocks that have been in really strong uptrends, including a few that are probably too extended to put a ton of money into right now. He also gives a few examples of stocks that are better set-ups for buying now.

