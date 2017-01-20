Stocks That Are Making Progress | Cabot Weekly Review

Stock Market

January 20, 2017
In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, Chief Analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, comments on the flat, flat, flat state of the market over the past month, with the Dow trading narrowly under 20,000 and only the Nasdaq making much progress. The longer-term trend is still up, but right now, the markets have no usable momentum. Paul shows some examples of stocks that are conforming to the flat patch as well as some that are continuing to make progress. He also offers a free report on The Top 14 Stocks of 2016.

