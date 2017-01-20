Stocks That Are Making Progress | Cabot Weekly Review

From Cabot Top Ten Trader:
The major indexes have traded basically flat so far this week, keeping within the relatively tight five-week ranges that they began carving out in mid-December. Thus, nothing much has changed from earlier this week—the short-term trend is more of a coin flip, though the intermediate- and longer-term trends remain up.
Looking ahead, we’d expect volatility to begin picking up soon for three reasons. First, there’s only so long the market can trade so tightly; the S&P 500 has been confined to a 2.1% range since December 8! (The Dow Industrials have been even tighter, etching their tightest month-long range in decades.) Second, the 50-day lines have now caught up to the most of the indexes. (The S&P 600 Smallcap, in fact, is testing its 50-day line today.) And third, earnings season will really rev up next week, giving big investors reasons to buy or sell hundreds of different stocks.
Of course, there’s also today’s Presidential inauguration, which could cause some people to either come off, or retreat to, the sidelines. But as we said before and after the election, it’s best to just go with the evidence presented by the market and not try to “game” political events.
Today, the major trends of the market and most stocks remain up, so our advice is to remain mostly bullish. That said, we also advise being prepared for anything—have some stops in place in case the market takes a turn for the worse or if your stocks get dented on earnings. But also have your shopping list ready because we’re seeing a lot of potential setups out there to latch onto if the bulls charge back into stocks and if earnings season goes well.Updated January 20, 2017