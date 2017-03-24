Stocks on Our Watch List | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, describes the growing evidence that the sellers are making a stand, including some poor market breadth and Tuesday’s major selloff. Right now, Mike thinks it’s best to be a bit careful, keeping new buying small, getting rid of losers and holding some cash. The good news is that many stocks are acting just fine (especially growth stocks), so once this pullback ends, there should be plenty of leaders to jump on. Stocks discussed: SQ, LITE, AAOI, WYNN, BABA, FB and others.
