Stocks that are Resisting the Downtrend | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, looks at the depressed state of the market, which has now pushed the S&P 500 and the Dow below their moving averages, signaling that it’s time to cut back on new buying and keep your current holdings on tighter loss limits. This may be the “third leg down” that market analysts often talk about. For those who still feel like doing some buying, Paul looks at a few stocks that are resisting the downtrend of the market. He also looks at the results of the popular FANG strategy (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) and how that has worked out for investors over the past year and two years. It’s a good illustration of the potential advantage of buying individual stocks instead of indexing.
Paul Goodwin has been a researcher and writer for over 30 years.