Stock Market Stocks that Want to Head Higher | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader discusses his split market view—short-term, there are some risks, though long-term, the unusual strength recently portends gains as 2018 arrives. His advice: Stick with new leadership that has lifted off within the past couple of months and continues to act excellently (including one sector that just got going this week). And he finishes up with his usual batch of stocks that look like they want to head higher.

