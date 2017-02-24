Stocks to Buy | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the late-week selling pressure that hit the market and many stocks, and the key indexes and sectors he’s keeping an eye on. Overall, the short-term could easily bring more consolidation, but Mike sees the odds favoring higher prices in the weeks and months ahead. Stocks discussed: LPX, SQ, NTES, ALLY, STX and others.
