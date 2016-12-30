Stock Market

Stocks to Watch in Early 2017 | Cabot Weekly Review

December 30, 2016|by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, starts off with a discussion on the market’s normal pullback during the past three weeks. With the trends still pointed up, he remains optimistic but would like to see the market (and many leading stocks) show signs of resuming their upmove before piling in. Mike highlights many stocks that are set up well heading into 2017 (both pullbacks and long bases) that could provide buying opportunities as the bulls return.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think