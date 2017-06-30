Stock Market Stocks with Excellent Relative Strength | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader takes a deep dive into the market’s selloff this week, relaying all the good and bad he’s seeing and advising on how to adjust to it. He also highlights areas that are attracting money now, plays out a few scenarios for the market in the weeks ahead, and shares some stocks that are showing excellent relative strength—names that could be leaders if this turns out to be a month-long shakeout. Stocks discussed: NOW, PYPL, BABA, Z, ABMD, SQ, W and others.

