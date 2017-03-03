Stocks with Great Charts | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, Chief Analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor looks at the robust good health of the market, noting that despite some warning signs, the major indexes are all at or near new all-time highs and plenty of growth stocks are tracing out great charts. Paul sees the market as fixated on stories that it can understand and predict, which is why high confidence that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates is pushing so many financial stocks higher. He also looks at a couple of non-obvious ways to play retail and a couple of great gaming stocks. Stocks discussed: ALK, SCHW, TCBI, HBHC, TTWO, SYMC, SHOP and others.
