I have been a subscriber for many of Cabot services for almost 12 years or more. I love Cabot 10 the most and credit the advisory for learning about the new and old businesses that are worth my current investment. If something interests me, I take a small position in it and add more Shares if it turns out to be a winner. Alternately I get out of the position if It doesn’t work. Sometimes I buy those stocks for short term profits and come back to them if the stocks keep performing well. The most important part is the lessons I learn from Cabot services ,How to become a Good successful Investor in the long run. Mike and all other advisors have something unique and useful to offer. It’s up to us how we receive and perceive it. They teach us that put what you learn in to action, that get rid of the enemy in you which often gets in the way and use the basic and advanced tools they offer into your personal investment style.Turning point for me was when I realized I am a Physician and I hardly know the Stock Market and there is some one who does all the basic research and offers it to you so that you can build on it. And finally the hand holding during tough times. Thank you Cabot to make this nonfinance guy into a successful Investor and a Wealth Builder.