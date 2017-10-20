Stock Market The Leaders of the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader reiterates his overall bullish view on the market, especially when it comes to the intermediate- and longer-term. In the near-term, Mike thinks it’s best to be a bit choosy when buying, mostly because of earnings season, so keep new positions small in stocks that are extended and set to report earnings in a couple of weeks. But with the odds favoring higher prices in the weeks and months to come, he’s focused on the leaders of the market, many of which he examines here. Stocks discussed: ADSK, PLNT, AQM, KBH, ABBV, LEA and others.

