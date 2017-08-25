The Resilient Stocks We Are Tracking | Cabot Weekly Review 📹
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader talks about the good (big-cap indexes not far from their highs, leading growth stocks are resilient) and bad (intermediate-term trend is sideways-to-down, broad market is unhealthy) of the current market. Thus, Mike advises playing it in the middle–holding strong, profitable stocks, but also holding some cash. Mike also touches on some rotation he’s beginning to see under the surface, as well as diving into many resilient stocks he’s tracking. Stocks discussed: RGLD, FCX, BABA, EXEL, STM, TSLA, FIVE , PFPT and others.
Mike first time watching you and enjoyed it a lot. You seem to know your stuff and aren’t over exuberant. I caught the recommendation for BABA a few months ago when I first joined Cabot again and didn’t move and it’s gone way up. Do you recommend I wait to buy or just go for it now and hold long term? Thanks so much.
Thanks for the kind comments, first of all — just trying to put my best foot forward every day/week/month and let the chips fall where they may. As for BABA, we still have it rated Buy, so if you don’t own any, I’m OK with grabbing some shares on this pullback — that said, with our market timing indicators leaning negative, we’d probably keep the position on the small side (maybe half of what you’d normally buy, dollar-wise) and see how it goes. I do think it goes higher over time, that said, the big run and the iffy market mean risk of a deeper pullback is higher here.