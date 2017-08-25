Stock Market The Resilient Stocks We Are Tracking | Cabot Weekly Review 📹

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader talks about the good (big-cap indexes not far from their highs, leading growth stocks are resilient) and bad (intermediate-term trend is sideways-to-down, broad market is unhealthy) of the current market. Thus, Mike advises playing it in the middle–holding strong, profitable stocks, but also holding some cash. Mike also touches on some rotation he’s beginning to see under the surface, as well as diving into many resilient stocks he’s tracking. Stocks discussed: RGLD, FCX, BABA, EXEL, STM, TSLA, FIVE , PFPT and others.

Get It While It’s Hot! Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.