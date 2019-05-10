Stock Market Video: 8 Resilient Growth Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the strong selloff in the market this week — while it’s still a bull market overall, the evidence (even before this week) is growing that the intermediate-term trend is turning down. Mike gives pointers on what to do from a portfolio management standpoint and, while he’s not eager to be buying here, goes over some of the many resilient growth stocks he’s keeping an eye on.

NOTE: If you can’t see the video above, please turn off your ad blocker. The same technology that serves ads also serves the video.