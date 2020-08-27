Stock Market

VIDEO: A Bit of Improvement with Wild Rotation | Cabot Weekly Review

August 27, 2020
In this week’s video (done a day early, on Thursday morning), Mike Cintolo talks about a bit of improvement he’s seeing in the evidence; he’s doing a little new buying in Cabot Growth Investor tonight, though he’s still not flooring the accelerator given the iffiness he’s seeing among many growth stocks and the wild rotation that’s occurring every few days. As usual, Mike goes over his thoughts on the indexes and reviews a bunch of stocks (both cyclical and growth) that should be on your radar screen. Stocks mentioned include JD, BABA, ESTC, ZM, WHR, FDX, CRM, and ROKU.

