VIDEO: A Bull Market Breather | Cabot Weekly Review

From Cabot Growth Investor
Following such a big advance that brought a bunch of signs of complacency and even some giddiness, a consolidation/correction of a few weeks would be totally normal and healthy in the grand scheme of things. Simply put, it usually takes more than just a few days for a bull market to take a breather. Put it all together, and we think it’s best to follow our normal correction/consolidation playbook: Hold a little cash, and then take things on a stock-by-stock basis—meaning trimming laggards or large positions and tightening stops on weak performers, but on the flip side, holding on tightly to resilient performers and keeping your eyes open to potential buying opportunities.Updated January 30, 2020