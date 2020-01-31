Stock Market

VIDEO: A Bull Market Breather | Cabot Weekly Review

January 31, 2020
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the long-awaited market pullback that finally got underway this week. While he still sees an overall bull market, he’s also thinking now’s a time to trim your sails, as further tough trading is likely as the market consolidates its heady gains since October.

