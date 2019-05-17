VIDEO: A Few IPOs to Watch | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, dives into the market’s wild action of late and what it means—in a nutshell, he’s still cautious, though it’s hard not to be encouraged by the snapback late this week, especially among leading growth titles. Even so, the onus remains on the bulls to prove the sellers are out of ammo; until then, Mike is mostly holding his strong performers (of which there are many) and being choosy on the buy side especially with the most recent IPOs.
