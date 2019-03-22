Stock Market VIDEO: A Few Yellow Flags | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, remains bullish on the bigger picture, but shorter-term he talks about a handful of yellow flags he’s seeing — no reason to panic, but a reminder to have stops in place, to take some partial profits on the way up and to follow your plan. The good news is that, should the market pull in from here, he’s seeing a bunch of potential buys on weakness, and he shares some of his favorite targets.

Get It While It’s Hot! Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Wall Street’s Best Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.