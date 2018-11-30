Stock Market VIDEO: A Green Light | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, has some good news—his intermediate-term indicator has flashed a green light! That’s not a reason to go hog wild on the buy side, but Mike’s putting some money to work in potential leaders and will be watching the next few trading days carefully; the more stocks that can join the party, the greater the chance this rally will get legs.

