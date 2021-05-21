VIDEO: A Nice First Step in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s show of support this week, which he considers a nice first step after a dreadful past two weeks. He’s not changing his stance yet, but reviews just what he’s looking for (some upside power through resistance levels in indexes and leading stocks) as a sign to become more constructive. Stocks mentioned include RBLX, ALGN, MXIM, UPS, W, SNAP, CRWD, NVDA, UPST and CURLF.
