Stock Market VIDEO: A Wild Week in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the market’s wild (and mostly negative) week—the nascent uptrend from last week has fallen by the wayside, and with the major trend still down, he’s sticking with a mostly defensive stance. That said, Mike is also seeing more and more stocks resist the decline; it’s possible the best stocks have already bottomed, though it’s best to wait for the market to actually get going before any major buying.

