VIDEO: Abnormal Action Across the Growth Stock Complex | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the abnormal action he’s seeing across the growth stock complex and the actions he’s taking in response. Meanwhile, though, he’s keeping his watch list up to date (it’s easiest to spot strength in a weak tape) and is staying flexible — but is preferring to be safe than sorry for the moment. Stocks mentioned include PINS, TSM, CRM, FIVE, ZM, DOCU, PTON, ARNC, CARR, PENN, and JD.
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
