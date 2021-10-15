 VIDEO: Big Picture Themes in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review - Cabot Wealth Network

Stock Market

VIDEO: Big Picture Themes in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

October 15, 2021| by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon discusses some of the big picture themes and economic reports that have helped the market move higher this week. He discusses a number of ETFs that could work throughout earnings season before wrapping up with a number of software names that represent ways to invest in automation and efficiency, two themes of increasing importance in a tight labor market.

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.
Tyler Laundon

Stocks That Can Make You RICH

Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and Cabot Early Opportunities. The circulation of Small-Cap Confidential is strictly limited because the undiscovered stocks with sky-high-potential that Tyler recommends are often low-priced and thinly traded. Don’t share these recommendations!

Learn More

Comments

You must log in to post a comment.

Enter Your Log In Credentials

This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Need Assistance?

call Cabot Wealth Network Customer Service at

(800) 326-8826

Send this to a friend