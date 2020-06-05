VIDEO: Broad Market Strength Bodes Well | Cabot Weekly Review

Stock Market

June 5, 2020
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo dives into the market’s sharp rotation of the past two weeks — the good news is that broad market strength bodes very well for the months ahead for the overall market, but strong growth stocks have hit some potholes. Overall, he’s keeping his eyes open, but the evidence for the overall market is great and there’s been little in the way of abnormal action among leading growth titles, so he’s sticking to his bullish stance. Stocks discussed include: CHWY, NET, DXCM, ARNC, MRVL, DDOG, BYND, and SPOT.

