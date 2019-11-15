VIDEO: Bullish Advance | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the many bullish factors he’s seeing in the market today, from a persistent advance in the major indexes to terrific price/volume action among leading stocks from a variety of areas. Short-term, there are signs the market could pull back (he favors buying on dips), but he’s thinking the first pullback or two is likely going to prove buyable.
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More