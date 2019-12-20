VIDEO: Bullish Heading Into 2020 | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses his bullish stance today and his optimism that 2020 is going to be another great year—he still believes the market and many stocks have likely started sustained advances just three months ago, so bigger profits could be in store. That said, he’s also not leaving his brain at the door; after such a good run, some turbulence isn’t unexpected in the weeks ahead. But he’s still viewing pullbacks as buying opportunities, and goes over many stocks that are setting up well.