VIDEO: Bullish, with Potential Potholes | Cabot Weekly Review

June 26, 2020| by
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo reiterates his bullish stance, but he also highlights some near-term potential potholes; he remains heavily invested, but it’s important to have a plan and keep your feet on the ground. Mike goes through all of what he’s seeing in the market and various leaders, including a few that could be nearing decent entries. Stocks mentioned include ESTC, OKTA, IPHI, NBTA, SPOT, THO, MRVL, BIG, and SMH.

