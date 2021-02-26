Stock Market

VIDEO: Cautious on Growth Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review

February 26, 2021| by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is getting cautious, at least when it comes to growth stocks — he’s certainly not selling wholesale, but for the first time in four months he’s seeing some real breakdowns among leaders, so he’s pared back a bit. In the meantime, he’s scanning for names showing relative strength, while also running through some potential scenarios with the overall market. Take a listen for all of Mike’s latest thoughts. Stocks mentioned include ZS, ZI, DKNG, ONEM, SLQT, LPLA, FAN, SNAP, PINS, and WIX.

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.
Michael Cintolo

Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks

Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.

Learn More

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.