VIDEO: Continued Choppy Action in Growth Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video Tyler Laundon discusses the generally strong performance at the index level but continued choppy action in growth stocks. He highlights small cap stocks as one area of particular strength. He runs through six growthy names that look compelling right now due to exposure to a reopening economy and/or solid business trends. And then discusses six more that are trading near support and which could be attractive for more risk-tolerant investors. Stocks discussed: LYFT, FOUR, TXG, ALTR, FRPT, IBM, FIVN, CHWY, RGEN, SPT, CDLX, VRNS, IGV.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:
Stocks That Can Make You RICH
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential. The circulation of Small-Cap Confidential is strictly limited because the undiscovered stocks with sky-high-potential that Tyler recommends are often low-priced and thinly traded. Don’t share these recommendations!Learn More