VIDEO: Destruction of Growth Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the growth stock destruction this week, and while it hasn’t infected the rest of the market (and he does see some non-growth areas setting up well), he still favors staying relatively close to shore (in his words) and picking your spots on the buy side. Stocks mentioned include DVN, XEC, FDX, UPS, CLF, WING, HALO, PGNY, ASO and BILL.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More