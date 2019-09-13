VIDEO: Dramatic Market Rotation | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Top Ten Trader and Cabot Growth Investor, gives you the lowdown on this week’s dramatic rotation and how he’s playing it — he sees some red flags for some of the big winners of the past couple of years, but also sees some opportunities in other growth stocks that have been consolidating for many months. He shares some of the top ideas on his watch list and talks about what he’s looking for to put a chunk of money to work. Stocks mentioned include: ESTC, DOCU, PAYC, OKTA, TWLO, BABA, JD, FIVE, PDD, BOOT.
Find the Best Stocks to Buy!
Timothy Lutts heads one of America’s most respected independent investment advisory services. Each week, Tim personally picks the single best stock in his exclusive Cabot Stock of the Week advisory. Build your wealth and reduce your risk with the top stock each week for current market conditionsLearn More