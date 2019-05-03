Stock Market

Video: Earnings Season | Cabot Weekly Review

May 3, 2019|by
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, talks about the wild ups and downs we’ve seen during earnings season in recent days—there haven’t been many breakdowns, but a lot of shakeouts, tests of support and volatility. Still, most of the evidence is bullish, so Mike is holding most of his top performers, and sees many potential lower-risk entry points among stocks on his watch list.

