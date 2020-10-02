VIDEO: Encouraging Action Amidst Uncertainty | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s improving position, even given the uncertainty that was raised on Friday—the intermediate-term trend remains iffy, which does argue for some caution, but the action of leading stocks has been extremely encouraging in recent weeks, even when the indexes struggle. Mike’s been doing a little buying of late, and shares with you some of many names on his watch list. Stocks mentioned include BABA, TWLO, DDOG, PRPL, FSLY, NET, BILL, GH, ETSY, and EXAS.
