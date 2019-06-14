VIDEO: Encouraging Action of the Market | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, talks positive about the relatively quiet week in the major indexes and many leading stocks—the ability to hold (relatively) firm in the face of some bad news is a plus. He’s seeing lots of encouraging action out there, though he’s waiting for the intermediate-term trend to turn up; until then, he’s still holding some cash and waiting for some upside confirmation.