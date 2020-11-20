Stock Market

VIDEO: Encouraging Market Action | Cabot Weekly Review

November 20, 2020
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the encouraging action this week, which featured far less volatility and a lot of firming up among individual stocks. He’s still going slow given the crosscurrents but put some money to work this week and relays many of the names he’s watching for coming breakouts.

