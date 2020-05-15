VIDEO: Flexibility Remains Key | Cabot Weekly Review

Stock Market

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s selloff this week, which has put the intermediate-term trend on the fence. On the flip side, though, leading stocks continue to act well, with many still rising and others pulling back normally. Overall, Mike advises against ignoring the market’s weakness, but also not to overreact to it — many names could actually be good buys on dips, but flexibility remains key. Stock symbols mentioned: CHGG, TEAM, TWLO, NOW, WING, AMD, MELI, and PYPL.

