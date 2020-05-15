VIDEO: Flexibility Remains Key | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s selloff this week, which has put the intermediate-term trend on the fence. On the flip side, though, leading stocks continue to act well, with many still rising and others pulling back normally. Overall, Mike advises against ignoring the market’s weakness, but also not to overreact to it — many names could actually be good buys on dips, but flexibility remains key. Stock symbols mentioned: CHGG, TEAM, TWLO, NOW, WING, AMD, MELI, and PYPL.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More